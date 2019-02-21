Special voter registration camp on Feb 23, 24

IMPHAL, Feb 20

The Chief Electoral Officer Manipur is organising a special voter registration camp on February 23 and 24 at all polling stations in the State for enrolment of left out eligible electors in light of the coming Lok Sabha general election 2019 and so as to provide further opportunity to all un-enrolled persons to get their names registered in the electoral rolls during continuous updation period so that their voting rights are not deprived.

The camp will facilitate verfiication of names and other details of already registered voters.

It further directed all recognised political parties to depute their BLAs to remain present at their respective camps so that they can assist the applicants in filling up the forms and guide the BLOs.

Meanwhile, The District Election Officer of Imphal West has urged all eligible un-enrolled citizens to avail this facility and to enrol themselves in the electoral rolls.

It further informed that Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) is only an identification document and does not guarantee the right to vote of the name of the person is not in the electoral rolls of the polling stations concerned.

All EPIC holders must check their names in the electoral rolls and fill up form 6 for inclusion if their name does not exist in the electoral rolls.