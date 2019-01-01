SPG team arrives ahead of PM’s visit

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 31: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the State on January 4, a team of SPG arrived here today.

Meanwhile, the State Police have beefed up security measures at all the places which would be visited by the Prime Minister.

The 25-men SPG team too have initiated stringent security measures so as to provide foolproof security to the Prime Minister.

Narendra Modi would land at Imphal airport at 11.45 am of January 4. The Prime Minister would be taken to Kangla directly from the airport in a helicopter before going to Hapta Kangjeibung by road.

The Prime Minister would address a public rally at Hapta Kangjeibung where he would inaugurate a number of projects apart from laying foundation stones for some new projects.

He will leave Imphal for Silchar at 1.30 pm.

The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate ICP Moreh, Dolaithabi Barrage, FCI godown Sawombung, buffer water reservoir of Siroy, Thangal Surung Eco-Tourism Park, Churachandpur town water supply scheme, Tupul Integrated Tourist Destination and Water Supply Scheme and JNV Lambui.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for Dhanamanjuri University, IVR from Khabam Lamkhai to Hannaching, Churachandpur water supply network, Centre for Infectious Diseases, JNIMS; CHC Kangpokpi; CHC Chakpikarong, three women markets at Kongba, Wabagai and Kwakeithel, flood lighting of Khuman Lampak hockey stadium, Akampat mini-sports complex and football astro-turf ground at Langjing.