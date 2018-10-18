Spl recruitment drive

IMPHAL, Oct 17 : With a view to recruit qualified youth from the State, Delhi police will be conducting a special recruitment drive in December.

A notification issued by Chairman of the Recruitment Board for Manipur, Parvinder Singh, conveyed that interested individuals can get the application form for the recruitment from the office of SP of the respective districts or from the help desk at 1st MR campus.

The last date for submission of the application form is October 31, the notification added.

An advertisement regarding the recruitment news also appeared on The Sangai Express newspaper on October 1, it informed.