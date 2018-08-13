Sports and education should be integral parts of youth’s life : Th Radheshyam

Imphal, Aug 12 (DIPR)

Education, Labour & Employment Minister Thokchom Radheshyam said that sports and education should be integral parts of life for the youths. He stressed that sports with education and hard work can bring more opportunities.

The Minister was speaking as chief guest at the Welcome Home Party of Laishram Sayon Meitei, who won a silver medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship, 2018, Croatia held from July 2 – 8, organised by Young Brilliant Club, held at Ngarouthel Community Hall, Heirok.

It is indeed a very proud moment for Manipur and people of Heirok, he said congratulating Laishram Sayon Meitei for his achievement and encouraged the youth to bring more laurels to the State and the country.

If one stays focused towards their goal in life then there is nothing that can stop he/she from achieving success. Th Radheshyam also emphasized on the importance and role of education in every success stories.

To live a meaningful and happy life it is important to maintain a healthy mind and body. Games and sports are means through which young and old can stay fit and healthy, he added.

Born in 2001, Laishram Sayon Meitei has been trained as a wrestler from a very young age. He was trained at SAI Imphal and got selected at Nasik Army Boys. He had participated in several National as well as International championships including Asian Championship 2018.

The Minister who is also an MLA of the Heirok AC said that a playground, library and leisure parks for the senior citizens and youths will be developed. He added that a 100 (hundred) bedded hostel for the Heirok Higher Secondary will also be constructed.

The programme was attended by Up- Adhyaksa T Nungshi, dignitaries, and locals.