Sports’ budget to be increased from next year: Letpao

IMPHAL, Dec 19 : “Sports’ budget will be increased from next financial year onward so as to hike incentives provided to sportspersons of the State,” stated Youth Affairs and Sports’ Minister, Letpao Haokip who attended a football training equipment distribution programme as chief guest.

The programme was organised yesterday at ESU Sports Complex, under the aegis of Four Corner Unit, Mumbai and football equipment were distributed to 40 grassroot football clubs of the State including 4 clubs from hill districts on the occassion.

The programme was also attended by Ch Biren, retd IAS, president of ESU and former secretary of ESU, T Indrakumar as dignitaries. The programme also honoured this year’s Arjuna awardee O Bembem and T Ranjita, FIFA referee with simple present as a part of the programme.

Football promoter Trigesh Sharma who led Four Corner Unit, Mumbai said that the name of the unit itself signifies the four direction and added that they are organising such a programme to help promote football to a more higher level in the State. He also congratulated ESU women’s team on qualifying for the upcoming Indian Women League Finals.