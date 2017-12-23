Sports climbing team leave Imphal

IMPHAL, Dec 22 : Manipur State climbing team which will represent North East Zone have left Imphal today for the 23rd National Sports climbing Championship which will be held from December 27 to 30 at Indore, Madhya Pradhesh.

The 9 member team from Manipur is led by RK Satyajit as coach. The climbers who will represent the North East Zone are Kangujam Surjit Singh, Md Menaishim Maring, Md Sohail Nawaz Khan, Maibam Chingkheinganba, Thaja Seram, Yumlembam Chaoba Devi, Thokchom Boinao and Ningthoujam Nandakumari.