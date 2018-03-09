Sports mark International Women’s Day in Churachandpur

Our Correspondent

CCPUR, Mar 8 : Women across Churachandpur today witnessed an eventful affair as they hosted an assortment of gala along with the conclusion of the very first women football tournament.

Dr Kimboi, the spouse of Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian along with the spouse of GS Haupu, MLA Singngat AC, Nu Thiangching and a representative of Nu Lalneimawi, the spouse of Thanlon AC’s MLA, Vungzagin Valte graced the main event where at least seven respected female Principals were honoured alongside the frontrunners in the pinkathon race and the football match.

The football tournament that began on the first week of March in partnership with the district sports association saw Lenlai Red, the female squad of Lenlai FC lift the trophy drubbing the other finalists, TYAU in a penalty shoot-out following a draw during regulation time.

The seven outstanding female figures honoured today were Hathoi Buansing of Bethany Christian College, Mary Grace Niangnuam of Principal Grace Academy, R Tusing of Young Learner’s School, Vanlalruati and Manzavung Thomte of Dawn School, Rita Vanlalchanhimi of Pathway, Laltluongmawi of Vision Academy and Deborah Haokip of Legacy Faith Academy.