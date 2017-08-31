Sports Minister praises Bembem

IMPHAL, Aug 30: In recog-nition of the outstanding achievements of international woman footballer and Arjuna Awardee Oinam Bembem, the State Government has announ-ced to include the ace footballer in the State Sports Expert Committee.

This was announced by Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Art and Culture Minister L Jayantakumar during the grand reception ceremony of the Arjuna Awardee organised by the United Pioneers’ Club today at Ereima Shanglen, Pi-shumthong Oinam Leikai.

Letpao Haokip also promised a playground to the locality where Bembem belongs in acknowledgment of her achievement. Earlier in the day, a rousing reception was accorded to the footballer by family, locals and sports lovers at the Imphal Airport.

Known as the flag bearer of Indian women’s football, Bembem represented India in 85 games and scored 32 goals before retiring two years ago.