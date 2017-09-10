Sports Minister promises playground to Kpi villages

IMPHAL, Sep 9 (DIPR): Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip has promised playground to several villages of Saikul AC under Kangpokpi district.

Attending the inaugural ceremony of Zion Football Academy at Mapao Zingtun village under Saikul A/C, Kangpokpi district, YAS Minister Letpao Haokip assured football ground development of the Academy at Mapao Zingtun under Khelo India, a Central programme for development of Sports, in the next financial year.

Lauding the efforts of the dedicated youths — particularly Jimmy Raikhan, who founded the Academy, Letpao Haokip also assured to extend possible assistance from his side to the Academy in its endeavour to groom talented and budding footballers of the State particularly from the hill areas.

Later, setting into motion the 3rd Veterans Sports tournament 2017 organised by Saikul United Veterans at Saikul Block ground, Kangpokpi district, Letpao promised to develop the playground under the Central Khelo India programme.

Leaders of various civil societies like Kuki Inpi, Saikul and local leaders attended the opening ceremony of the tournament and submitted memoranda to the Minister.

The Minister, who is also in-charge of Irrigation and Flood Control, assured to construct a retaining wall along the bank of Iril (Zil) river at Thangkanphai, Saikul. He also inspected the sunken portion of the river bank at Thangkanphai.

Enroute to Saikul from Imphal, the Minister met chiefs and leaders of several villages including H Champhai, Gangpijang, and attended to their grievances. He assured possible assistance from the Govt’s side to the villagers.

During today’s tour, the Minister was accompanied by MLA of Saikul A/C Yamthong Haokip and Vice-Chairman of Sadar Hills ADC Thangjakam Misao.