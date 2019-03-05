Spurious ‘IMFL factory’ busted

THOUBAL, Mar 5: A team of Thoubal district police commando along with women police personnel busted a dubious Indian made foreign liquor factory at Thoubal Athokpam.

Speaking to media persons at Thoubal SP conference hall, SP Dr S Ibomcha said that on getting specific inputs, a team of Thoubal district commandoes and women police personnel, busted a large scale foreign liquor factory opened at the residence of one Thokchom (N) Changammayum (O) Roji Devi (25) w/o Ch Badalkumar Singh of Thou-bal Athokpam Awang Lei- kai yesterday.

The police seized 10 plastic containers having around 20 litres of an unidentified liquid, 120 bottles of home/local made Old Monk rum, 1570 bottle caps, 200 empty bottles, 7 wooden frames for printing labels, 7 cans containing black colour Rolex ink and an aluminium pot containing a red colour liquid for dyeing along with a tong, from the residence.

Explaining that the clandestine liquor operation has been going on for some time, the SP continued that the factory was using unidentified chemicals and agents to produce spurious foreign liquor which could severely harm the health of those who consume the product.

Reminding that a large number of people succumbed to consumption of such adulterated liquor in Golghat, Jorhat recently, the SP said that the Thoubal commandoes have saved many lives by busting the factory.

Pointing out that the district police has been carrying out anti-liquor drive since the last week of February, the SP explained that liquors which were seized yesterday cannot be treated as alcoholic drinks and hence a criminal case will be registered. Samples of the seized items have been sent to Food Safety and Standard and Enforcement Wing, Thoubal district for identifying the chemicals.

The seized bottles from the factory also had labels which read ‘For sale to para military forces only’ and Not for sale in Assam’ etc, the SP concluded.