Squash Racket trial selection

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 30: A trial selection will be held at Squash Court of Sainik School on September 2 from 8 am to select U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 boys and girls squash players which will take part in the “Sub-Junior and Junior National Squash Championship 2018” to be held at Jaipur under the aegis of Squash Racket Federation of India from October 28 to November 3, said a statement of Manipur Squash Racket Association.

Intending players are informed to report to the officials of Manipur Squash Racket Association along with their date of birth certificates, Aadhaar card and two passport size photographs, the association added. Further details can be had from the office.