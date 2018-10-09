Sr Men Volleyball BAKHE set up final clash with YDO

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 8 : BAKHE, Sanakeithel will meet YDO, Chongtham Kona in the summit clash of the State Level Senior Volleyball Tournament 2018 being hosted by Lilong Chajing Youth Community Centre Cum Cultural Institution under the aegis of All Manipur Volleyball Association at Chajing Pukhri Achouba Mapal.

BAKHE, Sanakeithel defeated SDC, Samurou by 3-1 sets in a competitive semi-final clash today. BAKHE, Sanakeithel got off to a good start but conceded the third set to the Samurou side before returning in the fourth set to pull off a 25-17, 25-23, 21-15, 29-27.

YDO, Chongtham Kona edged out YMDO, Heirangoithong by 3-2 sets in a very tense semi-final match staged today to set up final clash with BAKHE, Sanakeithel.

YDO clinched the first two sets but the Heirangoithong side made a huge comeback in the next two sets to tie the score extending it to tie breaker to decide the winners. The deciding set also witnessed stiff competition from both sides but YDO got the better of YMDO by just two points to win the game 25-16, 2513, 24-26, 20-25, 16-14 and booked the final berth. The final match will held on October 12.