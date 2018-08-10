Sr Residents misguiding JNIMS authority ?

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 9: Many quarters have raised strong suspicion that some Senior Residents of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences(JNIMS), Porompat who are demanding to defer the ongoing DPC for the appointment of Assistant Professors in various departments have misguided the authorities and the people of the State.

They have been claiming that in other premier medical institutes like AIIMS, New Delhi, PGIMER, Chandigarh and RIMS, Lamphelpat, preferences are given to the serving Senior Residents of the institutes during appointment to Assistant Professors but there is no written provision to give preference to the serving Senior Residents at the time of appointment to Assistant Professors in any of the premier medical institutes, sources said.

Even if some Senior Residents can sail through the DPC for the appointment to Assistant Professors, it is purely because of their competence, efficiency and expertise as well as interview performance and their appointment has nothing to do with being Senior Residents at the same institutes.

In any of the premier medical institutes like AIIMS, New Delhi, PGIMER, Chandigarh and RIMS, Lamphelpat all the Assistant Professors are selected after wide advertisements and proper DPC purely on merit basis and not compulsorily from the serving Senior Residents at the institutes.

There is no established scheme in any of the institutes including JNIMS for career advancement/service protection so as to promote them as Assistant Professors in their respective departments.

If the governing council of JNIMS considers the alleged unreasonable demand of the Senior Residents of the institute to defer the ongoing DPC for the recruitment of Assistant Professors, it will lead to scripting an ambiguous medical history which never happened in any other medical institute in the country.

Such unprecedented considerations will belittle the image of JNIMS and even legal ramifications may arise, said the sources.

Selecting the best candidates through advertisements and proper DPCs will enhance people’s faith in JNIMS, they added.