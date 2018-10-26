SS Sidhu condoled

IMPHAL, Oct 25: Expressing deep shock at the sudden demise of Dr Shivinder Singh Sidhu, former Governor, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has conveyed deep condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister conveyed that the services rendered to the people of Manipur and the country by Dr Shivinder Singh Sidhu, is quite commendable and added that with his sudden demise, the people have lost a good friend of the State whose efforts for development of the State during his tenure, was his ultimate goal.