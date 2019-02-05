SSA, RMSA teachers launch strike

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 4: Aggrieved by the failure of the State Government to treat all 3500 teachers under Joint SSA and RMSA Teachers’ Associa-tion Manipur as regular teachers and continual irregularity in releasing their salaries, the association has called an indefinite cease work strike from today.

Meanwhile, a protest rally was organised and memorandum was submitted to the Chief Minister and concerned authorities as well.

The rally was taken out from Education Department Lamphelpat till CM’s office, where a memorandum was submitted to CM N Biren and other concerned officials.

Speaking to media persons, Joint SSA & RMSA teachers Association Manipur joint secretary Laishram Raichandra said that nearly 3500 teachers under the association are teaching at different schools of the State.

He lamented that the State Government does not consider or treat these teachers as regular teachers.

These SSA & RMSA teachers receive their salaries only for two or three months in a year while promotion facilities are not provided to them at all, he asserted.

He maintained that, regarding this matter, memorandums were submitted repeatedly to the CM, the Education Minister and the Directorate as well.

The negligence of the State Government has compelled the irate teachers to call an indefinite cease work strike from today, he added.