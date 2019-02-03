SSA, RMSA teachers to cease work from Feb 4

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 2: Owing to the failure of the Chief Minister and the State Government to release regular salary and improve the promotion avenue of SSA and RMSA teachers who were appointed under the School Education Department, despite repeated appeals, the teachers have threatened to launch an indefinite ceasework strike from February 4.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, SSA and RMSA Joint Teachers Association vice president N Prakashchandra said that more than 3450 SSA and RMSA teachers might even decide to stay away from carrying out their duty in the coming Class X and XII examinations as well as the election duty.

He said that it is indeed a great disappointment that the SSA and RMSA teachers arer denied regular salary as well as promotion opportunities till date.

Pointing out that RMSA and SSA teachers immensely contribute to the works of the School Education Department, Prakashchandra said that the teachers (SSA and RMSA) are highly qualified as well but the State Government is yet to devise any arrangement to ensure consistent salary for them till date. The teachers receive their salaries only 2-3 times in a year which has created great inconvenience, he added.

Reminding that RMSA and SSA teachers took up a protest regarding their demand in November last year, Prakashchandra said that the said protest was called off in the interest of the students as well as the Sangai Festival.

The issue faced by the teachers was also relayed to the Chief Minister on a Meeyamgi Numit event but there has been no positive development till now.

A memorandum was submitted to the CM on January 28 threatening to launch an agitation if the demands are not met by today, but as there is not a single positive response from the Government, the teachers have decided to launch an indefinite cease work strike from February 4, he said.

If the Government still refuses to take notice, the SSA and RMSA teachers will refrain from carrying out their duty in the coming Class X and XII examinations and stay away from election duties.

On the other hand, the association president Bhupendranath asked what will be the use of the State Government’s ‘Go to School’ mission if the teachers are not properly cared for.

It may be mentioned that there are a total of 3450 SSA and RMSA teachers under the School Education Department out of which 1680 are SSA primary teachers, 780 upper primary teachers and 990 RMSA teachers.