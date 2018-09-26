SSGG emerge Inter College winners

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 25 : SSGG College were crowned champions of the A Borchand Singh Memorial Manipur University Inter College Football Tournament 2018 for women organised by Biramangol College, Sawombung under the auspices of Manipur University Sports’ Committee, Canchipur since September 23.

SSGG routed BM College by 7-2 margin in the final staged today to emerge champions of the inter college competition. Amom Bijaya, Thokchom Devajani and Leihaorungbam Shanthoi Devi scored 2 goals each while Yangboi Karong made a single to help SSGG drub BM College.

BM College made a promising start with Ph Anjali opening the goal account early in the 3rd minute but Amom Bijaya of the winning side came up with the equaliser in the 5th minute before striking another in the 36th minute.

Thokchom Devajani broke the deadlock in the 14th minute while Yangboi Karong made a fine strike 3 minutes latter to put her team ahead with a 3-1 lead. Shanthoi the took charge of the game and slotted home in the 41st minute while Thokchom Devajani fired in her second goal in the 46th minute to make it 6-1.

Ph Anjali managed to pull back another in the 48th minute and it was too late for them to return into the game.

Leihaorungbam Shanthoi then struck her second goal in the additional time (50+2) and completed the 7-2 demolition.