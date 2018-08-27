SSUM warns

IMPHAL, Aug 26: Socialist Students’ Union of Manipur (SSUM) has warned the State Government of various agitations in the State and National capital if the State Govt fails to protest against gifting away land of Manipur to Myanmar by the Central Govt.

During a press meet held at SSUM Keishampat office yesterday, its gen secretary, Bhushan Longjam asserted that the BJP Govt in the State is unconcerned about the loss of Manipur land and is trying to politicise the issue.

He stated that the State Govt clearly shows its disregard for the public by staying silent when the survey team of India claimed that there is no such loss of land in the State.

He also said that the Manipur people don’t have any idea about the 1967 agreement signed between India and Myanmar, but the people as well as the State Government have the right to protest against such agreement to save the territorial integrity of the State.

He claimed that the dispute between Manipur and Myanmar is not only at border pillar 81 and added that the issue covers all the pillars from pillar 81 to pillar 91, which is nearly the size of Bishnupur district.

He further cautioned that SSUM along with the public and other organizations is all set to launch agitation from September 1, if the State Govt fails to protest against the Central Govt regarding the border issues.