ST demand justified: PMC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 1: Pan Meitei Convention (PMC) has conveyed that the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST list is justified so as to create a level playing field at the National level, apart from ensuring protection of the community from the impact of large influx of illegal migrants into the State.

A press release issued by the organisation expressed concern over the call by All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) and some other CSOs to the hill people to oppose the demand of the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM) regarding the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST list. PMC reminded all those concerned CSOs that the Meiteis are not Brahmins, Kshatriyas and Rajkumars and added that Chin-Kuki, Naga and Meitei have been living together since time immemorial. Meiteis do not regard Chin-Kuki and Naga as migrants, it said adding that the existence of the Meitei people, not only in Manipur but also those in Assam and Tripura, is being threatened due to lack of any Constitutional safeguards.

Appealing all to rethink and reconsider their anti-Meitei stand, PMC urged for a mutual understanding regarding the issue. PMC will offer full cooperation in the protection of the interest of the tribals of the State if Meiteis are included in the ST list.