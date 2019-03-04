ST status demand reasonable, will act soon, says Chief Minister

Our Staff Reporter/DIPR

Imphal, Mar 4: Leader of the House and Chief Minister N Biren Singh today informed the House that the Government has been dealing with the issue of inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list positively.

Terming the demand as reasonable, the Chief Minister said that the population of the indigenous people of the State is under threat and the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in ST list is basically about protection of the microscopic community through a Constitutional safeguard.

Responding to a call attention motion moved by Opposition Member K Meghachandra, N Biren said that the movement for the ST demand began during the term of the previous Government.

The State Government received a memorandum from STDCM on September 29 last year which demanded a Cabinet resolution to recommend enlistment of Meitei/Meetei in ST category.

The demand is a result of the common search for an effective means to protect Meitei/Meetei community, Biren noted.

Hill people of Manipur enjoy certain protection under Article 371 of the Constitution but the plain people are not entitled to any such protection and their living space comprises of just 8 to 10 per cent of the total geographical area of the State.

As Article 19 guarantees every citizen the right to settle in any part of the country, there is growing fear that the entire Meitei/Meetei community may be wiped out after some years. It is this fear which is driving the demand for ST status, the Chief Minister noted.

Although the demand for enlistment of Meitei in ST list is quite reasonable, the issue demands thorough discussion as Manipur is home to many communities.

He said that the Manipur State Commission for the Scheduled Tribe Act, 2014 was notified in the State Gazette on 27th March, 2014. On 8th August, 2016, the Manipur State Commission for Scheduled Tribes was constituted for examining the ST demand with RS Golmei as the chairman of the committee.

Enlistment of any community in ST category requires recommendations of the State Government and the Registrar General of India.

It also requires submission of socio-economic and ethnography survey reports.

The State Government wrote to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on December 21, 2017 to recommend a reliable firm/organisation to carry out socio-economic and ethnography survey of Meitei community.

A reminder was sent to the Ministry on May 19 last year to send experts from the Anthropological Survey of India who would assist in carrying out a socio-economic and ethnography survey of Meitei community, the Chief Minister informed the House.

He maintained that the State Government is not sitting idle on the issue but has been lobbying with the Home Ministry and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at its best level.

As done in Assam before six communities of the State were granted ST status, the demand for inclusion of Meitei in ST list demands thorough deliberation with all CSOs and intellectuals. The State Government has been working to take up positive measures to take consensus of all sections, Biren stated.

He further assured that the Government would act positively and fulfil the demand at the earliest.

Raising the call attention motion, Meghachandra asked the State Government’s exact position on the demand for enlistment of Meitei in ST category.

He went on to ask as to why the State Government has not been sending the requisite recommendation to the Centre.

He also pointed out that the Ministry of Tribal Affairs Director sent a letter to the State Government on May 29, 2013 seeking a report on the demand for inclusion of Meitei community in ST category.

The mass movement for ST status was invited by the State Government’s inaction on the highly reasonable demand, Meghachandra said.

He also asked the State Government to study how Tai Ahom community of Assam was enlisted in the Scheduled Tribe category of the Constitution.



