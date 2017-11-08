10 political parties strike common chord against demonetisation

Stage set for Black Day observation

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 7: The Black Day observation committee formed by 10 non-BJP political parties have completed all preparations for tomorrow’s observation.



People who would attend the Black Day observation would assemble at Congress Bhavan, BT Road.

From there, they would take out a mass rally up to Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen, Palace Compound through Thong Nambonbi, Nagamapal, Khoyathong, North AOC, Minuthong, Hatta and Konung Mamang.

At Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen, many scholars, political leaders and experts would speak about demonetisation and its adverse impacts on all sections of people.

Speaking to media persons about tomorrow’s Black Day observation at Congress Bhavan this evening, CPI State secretary Dr M Nara reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes on November 8 last year with the purported objective of curtailing black money.

However, there was no discussion either at the Union Cabinet or the Parliament before Narendra Modi made the bewildering announcement.

Demonetisation came like a thunderbolt without any prior debate and it caused untold misery to all sections of people. Many people lost their lives as a result of demonetisation, Dr Nara said.

The NDA Government even claimed that upto Rs 15 lakh would be transferred to bank accounts of each citizen after black money stashed in foreign banks was brought to the country, Dr Nara said.

He then asked if the Government has brought back even one rupee of black money from foreign country or if any amount has been transferred to a citizen’s bank account.

On the other hand, people who had huge amounts of black money had already converted their money into white money well ahead of the demonetisation.

The black money hoarders re-invested their money in the country and converted them into white money. As such, it was black money hoarders and wealthy corporate houses who reaped maximum benefits from demonetisation.

BJP promised that demonetisation would herald a new prosperous India where all the people would be economically secure but the result is quite contrary.

At a time people when the vast majority of people have been suffering untold misery on account of demonetisation, the NDA Government introduced GST which only multiplied people’s woes and hardships.

It is this hardship of the common people which brought together the 10 political parties, Dr Nara added.

Observation committee chairman Govindas Konthoujam appealed to all public leaders, students and youth to take part in the Black Day observation in the interest of future generations.