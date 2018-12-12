Stage set for semi-finals of 13th Chief Minister Trophy Kang

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 11 : The 13th edition of Chief Minister Trophy Kang tournament 2018 (for men above 60 yrs) being organised by Nambol Bamdiar Kang Association under the aegis of Manipur Kang Association at Chingthang Leirambi Kangshang, Bamdiar has reached the semi-final stage with four teams Gopal Dev Kangkhut; LSK Kangkhut, Wangoi; NBKA Kangkhut, Nambol and NBKA gearing up for the two spots in the ultimate clash.

Gopal Dev Kangkhut will be facing LSK Kangkhut, Wangoi in the first semi-final on December 15 while NBKA Kangkhut, Nambol will lock horns with NBKA in the second semi-final match on December 16.