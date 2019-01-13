Stage set for semis of 2nd State Level Men’s Volleyball tourney

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 12 : YMDO and TWYC registered hard fought wins against same rivals NYVA in today’s matches of the ongoing 2nd State Level Men’s Open Volleyball Tournament 2019 being organised by Irong Students and Social Welfare Club, Irong Chesaba at its court.

YMDO carved out a 3-2 sets win over NYVA (21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 15-9) while TYWC managed a 3-1 sets win over NYVA (25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18) to book the semi-final berths.

MPSC which beat IGO, Oinam in straight sets (25-19, 25-15) in yesterday’s league match will meet TYWC in the first semi-final while IGO, Oinam will meet YMDO in the second semi-final match.

Yesterday, YMDO overwhelmed TYWC 3-0 to emerge Group winners while IGO were awarded a walk over against MIKHYA in another group tie.