Stage set for UCM’s October 31 mass rally

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 29: The United Committee Manipur (UCM) has completed all preparations for the October 31 mass rally which would be flagged off from Tiddim Ground at 10.30 am.

Speaking to media persons at their Lamphelpat office this evening, UCM president Sunil Karam said that all ethnic groups/communities of the State have pledged support and participation at the rally directly or indirectly.

The response received so far is no lesser than the massive response given by the people of Manipur on June 18, 2001 to the threats posed to the integrity of Manipur and the sanctity of its territorial boundary.

Massive physical and moral support to the October 31 rally are forthcoming from all sections of the society, Sunil said.

The rally which would be flagged off from Tiddim Ground would wind up at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex after passing through Keishampat, Wahengbam Leikai, Nagamapal, Khoyathong, Thangmeiband, Assembly Road, Chingmeirong and ISBT.

The mass rally will wind up with public convention which would be attended by all communities of the State and the convention would adopt firm resolutions to safeguard Manipur, said the UCM president.

He then appealed to all the people to participate in the October 31 rally after leaving aside ethnic differences and political attachments.

He further appealed to all private vehicle owners to help transportation of people who come to join the rally.