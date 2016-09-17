Stage set for ST status mass rally

IMPHAL, Sep 16 : The Coordinating Body of Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (CBSTDCM) has completed all preparations for the mass rally scheduled on September 18.

Speaking to media persons at the UKAL office of Palace Compound today, CBSTDCM convenor Mutum Churamani appealed to all Meiteis/Meiteis settled in different parts of the State, civil society organisations, NGOs and Government employees to take part in the rally which would start from Thangmeiband THAU ground at 10.30 am.

The rally would culminate with a public meeting at Hapta Kangjeibung, Palace Compound.

Notably, the rally was earlier scheduled to wind up at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium. The rally would be escorted by 1000 volunteers. Wheelchairs would also be arranged so that senior citizens can also take part in the rally, Churamani said.

Conveying gratitude to transport organisations for their assistance towards making the mass rally a success, the convenor said that vehicles belonging to transport organisations would be parked at NCC ground, DM College campus while private vehicles would be parked at WAL Club ground, Wangkhei Angom Leikai.

Informing that Meiteis/Meeteis settled in Ukhrul, Senapati, Chandel, Churachandpur and Tamenglong would also participate in the rally, Churamani said that a special health camp would be opened at Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen in addition to arranging nine ambulances for catering to emergency medical requirements.

The mass rally would pass through North AOC, Minuthong, Hatta Golapati, Konung Mamang and Hapta Kangjeibung, he added.