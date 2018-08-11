Stand against FA, Article 371 A Shops down shutters in response to call

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 10 : Shops and all business establishments in Imphal City remained shut till noon today to extend solidarity to the ongoing protest against the Framework Agreement and extension of Article 371 A to all Naga inhabited areas in Manipur.

Womenfolk of the three market sheds of Khwairamband Keithel also staged a protest and raised slogans against the Framework Agreement and proposal of extending Article 371 A to all the Naga inhabited areas of the State.

They also demanded the legislators to discuss at length the two agendas and to protect the State from the adverse impacts of the ongoing peace talk between NSCN (IM) and the Central Government during the Special session of Manipur Legislative Assembly slated for August 16.

It may be mentioned that eight different CSOs of the State, namely Chanura Lamchinglel Kangleipak (CLK), Kangleipak Lamjing Apunba Meira Lup (Kanglamei), Kanglei Ima Lup (KIL), All Clubs Organisations and Meira Paibis Lup, Kangleipak (ACOAM-Lup, Kangleipak), Indigenous People’s Association of Kangleipak (IPAK), International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA), People’s Action for National Democratic Movement (PANDM) and Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA), yesterday had appealed to all those concerned to close shops and business establishments in Imphal City to show solidarity to the ongoing protest.

Speaking to media persons, Kanglamei president Y Leirikleima lauded the womenfolk/women vendors of the three market sheds of Khwairamband Keithel and all the shopkeepers in Imphal City for honouring the appeal made by the CSOs and extending support making the protest successful.

She went on to convey that the protest and agitation against the Framework Agreement and proposed extension of Article 371 A in the State, will continue until and unless the State Government and the Central Government reaffirm that Article 371 A will not be extended to the State.

She demanded the State Government and all the legislators to take a concrete decision for defending/protecting the State from any negative outcomes as a result of the talks between NSCN (IM) and the Central Government.

She warned that all the legislators should bear the responsibilities in case Article 371 A is extended to Manipur.