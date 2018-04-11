Stand off over I/E Dist Hospital : Imphal-Saikul road blocked

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 10 : Apart from blocking Imphal-Saikul road, a protest rally was also taken out today in denunciation of the Government’s decision to shift Imphal East District Hospital from Sagolmang.

A large number of people blocked Imphal-Saikul road between Khundrakpam and Sagolmang since morning.

The agitation was quite fierce at Sagolmang and there was tense stand-off between police and protesters.

Hundreds of people came out at Sagolmang and they blocked the road by burning tyres, piling boulders and putting bamboo and timber across the road.

In their efforts to open the road and drive away the protesters, police fired several rounds of tear gas shells. Four people suffered injuries as they stumbled while running away from tear gas shells, said a source.

After tense stand-off for sometime, the protesters came to an understanding with police. Subsequently, a protest rally was taken out from Sagolmang to Pangei.

Ahead of the protest rally, the protesters burnt effigies of the Chief Minister, the Health and Family Welfare Minister and the Health Director.

Notably, ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi laid the foundation stone for construction of Imphal East District Hospital at Sagolmang on December 16, 2011.

At that time, L Jayantakumar was Health and Family Welfare Minister and he was present at the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Interestingly, L Jayanta-kumar is again the Health and Family Welfare Minister in the present Government and he laid another foundation stone for Imphal East District Hospital at Kyamgei on April 6 this year.

A public meeting held at Sagolmang on April 7 constituted a JAC against relocation of the district hospital.

Subsequently, the JAC decided to shut all Government offices located within Khundrakpam AC from 5 am today.

On the other hand the Khundrakpam Kendra Youths’ Organisation has announced that if the Government does not revert its decision to shift the Imphal East District Hospital from Sagolmang, by April 16, then a ban will be imposed on the functioning of all Government offices in Khundrakpam AC from April 17.