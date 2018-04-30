Standoff over IE Dist Hospital site CM keeps Sagolmang option open

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 29: Chief Minister N Biren has assured the JAC Against the Unnatural Shifting of District Hospital, Imphal East from Sagolmang that the option of keeping Imphal East District Hospital at Sagolmang would be reconsidered.

The Chief Minister gave this assurance at a meeting with representatives of the JAC held at his office today.

Speaking to media persons at Sagolmang Keithel after the meeting, JAC coordinator (media in-charge) BK Nandeibam said that the Chief Minister patiently listened to their points and suggested a joint meeting together with Health Minister Jayantakumar after he returns to Imphal.

It is said that the Health Minister is currently outside the State.

Biren reportedly stated that the public uproar was invited by a mistake committed by the Health Department.

The Chief Minister also expressed surprise and displeasure when he was shown the document (Memorandum of Agreement) produced by the Health Minister which purportedly showed that the site identified for the district hospital is mired in certain controversies, BK Nandeibam said.

According to the coordinator, the CM even questioned the origin of the document which lacks details as well as signature of the authority concerned.

Biren reportedly told the JAC representatives that he asked for a field report and after examining the report, it has been established that there is no more controversy over the particular site.

Yet, the Chief Minister suggested another round of meeting with the Health Minister in the next 2/3 days, BK Nandeibam said.

He then appealed to the people of Sagolmang to keep on hold their 23 days old agitation in view of the Chief Minister’s assurance.

He further suggested that the aggrieved people may take a collective decision after holding a joint meeting with the Health Minister as suggested by the Chief Minister.

The coordinator exuded confidence that the Government would overturn its decision of shifting Imphal East District Hospital from Sagolmang to Kyamgei at the proposed joint meeting.

On the other hand, a press release issued by the Khundrakpam Kendra Youths Organisation (KHUKYO) informed that their agitation has been suspended following the assurance by the Chief Minister to the JAC.

Meanwhile, the Imphal East District Hospital Sagolmang Protection Committee has appealed to the State Government not to shift Imphal East District Hospital from Sagolmang.

A press release issued by the committee exuded confidence that the Government led by Chief Minister N Biren would certainly fulfil the people’s aspirations.

A joint meeting of the local clubs, village development committees and Meira Paibi groups of Sagolmang, Khewa Company, Khewa Phurju, Wakhong and Yumnam Patlou was held today at Yumnam Patlou under the aegis of Imphal East District Hospital Sagolmang Protection Committee.

The meeting adopted a resolution which bans all sorts of entertainment programmes as well as public meetings related to Imphal East District Hospital within the five villages.

Another resolution says that the five villages support public meetings and decision adopted by the JAC constituted against the Government’s decision to shift Imphal East District Hospital from Sagolmang.