Start-up applications assessed at CM’s Sect

Imphal, Jun 12 (DIPR)

In connection with selection of beneficiaries under the Start-Up scheme, a high level committee led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh made an assessment of the project proposals presented by short-listed applicants/entrepreneurs in a transparent manner at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

Every applicant was given three minutes time to exhibit their proposals through Power Point presentation, before the committee which included CAF & PD and Revenue Minister Karam Shyam, Manipur Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker K Robindro, Manipur Infrastructure Development Agency (MIDA) Vice-Chairman and MLA O Lukhoi, MLAs H Dingo, L Susindro, Th Satyabrata and L Rameshwor, Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments concerned.

Their presentations were mainly focused on objective/concept of the proposed Start-Up project which is location, required financial assistance, scale of work, market, employment generation and expected annual income etc.

N Biren said that the Start-Up scheme has been formulated to provide financial assistance to educated and hardworking youth of the State and to promote self employment and entrepreneurship.

He further stated that a sum of Rs 35 crore has already been earmarked under the scheme.

Manipur has many well-qualified and competent individuals but many natives prefer to work outside due to lack of opportunities and support, he said.

Expressing satisfaction on seeing many innovative ideas during today’s assessment session, the Chief Minister said that proposals/projects, which are suitable and beneficial to the State and can create maximum employment would be given utmost preference. For the start-up project, 700 applications were received through online registration, he said.

More than 30 entrepreneurs presented their ideas during the assessment session that began from 9 am and continued till 4 pm.