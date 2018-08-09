Startup Conclave held at City Convention Centre CM promises to take State to new heights

Imphal, Aug 8 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged the people of the State to give a chance to the present Government to take Manipur to new heights.

He was speaking at the Manipur Startup Conclave 2018 held at City Convention Centre, Imphal today.

The Chief Minister stated that the present Government is committed to bring peace, stability and unity in the State. The Government would always be there to hear the grievances of the people and is ever ready to solve any problem in the State, he added.

He mentioned that every State has its own problems/issues and there is no State or country which does not have a single problem. He appealed to the people of the State to refrain from the culture of calling bandhs and blockades. He promised that Manipur will leap forward in the next 5-10 years once people shed such mentality.

Biren further stated that stringent legal action would be taken up against those who are responsible of imposing bandhs and blockades in the State.

Stating that the Supreme Court of India had declared bandhs as ‘unconstitutional’ in the country, the Chief Minister stated that the State Government will consult the judiciary on what legal course of action can be taken against those offenders who don’t abide the rule of law.

Mentioning about the frequent bandhs and blockades in the last few months, the Chief Minister said that many companies based outside the State are reluctant to set up business in the State due to the situation.

Everyone has the right to protest in a democratic and systematic way in this country, however it shouldn’t affect the lives of ordinary people. People want peace and tranquillity in the State, he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted that it is a historic day for the State of Manipur as an ambitious program “Start-Up Policy” is being rolled out and a land route has been opened between India and Myanmar through Moreh.

Since its inception, the present Government has been trying its level best to bring development and good governance in the State, he claimed and added that the objective of launching the Manipur Start-Up scheme is to unleash the potential, talents and entrepreneurship skills of the people of the State.

He stated that the Manipur Start-Up Policy would nurture and encourage start-ups and entrepreneurs in job creation and economic growth in the State. Since its initial days, the Government had promised to address the issue of unemployment in the State, he added.

The scheme is proposed to be implemented with a financial assistance of Rs 150 crore in the next five years i.e. 2017-2022. He hoped that more banks would extend their support to the entrepreneurs of the State.

Out of the total 334 start-ups/beneficiaries, 29 start-ups were selected under Revenue Stage Start-Up, 200 beneficiaries in Idea Stage and 105 beneficiaries in Entrepreneur Support Scheme category.

The Chief Minister assured that the Government would extend every possible help to nurture and support those promising entrepreneurs of the State.

While delivering his presidential address, Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh stated that today is indeed a watershed in the history of Manipur.

“We all must know that we need to promote and develop the secondary sector so as to make the State a developed one. But such sector has been a neglected area in the State for so many years,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

He mentioned that the future economy of the State depends on the entrepreneurs of the State.

During the programme, a brief presentation of six selected successful start-ups were showcased. The dignitaries also distributed grants and sanction letters to be borne by the State Government to the selected start-ups and entrepreneurs under the scheme.

Cabinet Ministers, Chairman Manipur Pollution Control Board L Radhakishore, Deputy Chairman Manipur Planning Board S Rajen Singh, MLAs, Chief Secretary, HoDs of various departments and officials of Bank of Baroda attended the function.