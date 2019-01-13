State Archery Championship W Malesori of BCAC clinches two gold on closing day

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 12 : BCAC’s W Malesori clinched two gold medal on the closing day of the 33rd Junior State Archery Championship, 2018-19 (Indian Round, Recurve and Compound) held at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex including an individual gold and team event gold of the Indian round competitions.

W Malesori finished first in the individual Indian Round event for girls securing 639 points to win the first gold while H Sandhyarani of NSA bagged the silver medal in the individual girl Indian Round event making a total of 636 points and L Sophiya of SAIRC finished third to win the bronze medal with 635 points.

Malesori had a great day out with unit mates Kh Malemnganbi, Abesana Irom and Anju Wangjam to win her second gold medal in the Indian Round team event securing 1865 points.

NSA’s Sheetal Kumari, S Chinglembi, H Sandhyarani and H Alphabati won the silver medal in this event gathering 1763 points while L Tomthinganbi, Palmei Maithailu and H Surjalata of YAC claimed the bronze medal with 1710 points.

Y Anupama of NSA was able to grab a gold medal in the Recurve 70+70 m individual event for junior girls staged today while Ksh Manglemsana of VAA (585 points) and G Languilu of SAIRC (582 points) settled with the silver and the bronze medal respectively.

Junior boys Recurve 70+70 m event title went to N Parithoi of BCAC who managed 629 points while W Lenord of SAI (622 points) and Boipu Baite of NSA (618) respectively finished second and third.