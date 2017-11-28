IMPHAL, Nov 27 : The time table of the 29th Senior, 32nd Sub-Junior and Junior State Archery Championship which was scheduled to begin from December 11 and conclude on December 16 under the aegis of Manipur Archery Association has been changed with the 29th Senior Archery Championship being postponed until further notification due to anvoidable circumstances.

However, there will be no changes in the schedule fixed for the 32nd Sub-Junior and Junior Championship, said a press statement issued by Manipur Archery Association.

Manipur Archery Association also informed all affiliated units to submit the entries on or before November 30.