State Arm Wrestling c’ship begins

Imphal, Apr 22: The 35th State Arm Wrestling Championship, 2017 kick started today at Community Hall, Iranpham Thongkhong, OYC Complex.

The championship organized by Kongpal Students’ Club under the aegis of Manipur Arm Wrestling Association was participated by 90 men and female wrestlers of 10 different units.

L Sarat, president, Manipur Arm Wrestling Association and T Surchandra Singh, vice president, KSC graced the inaugural function as the presidium members.

In the opening day, Th Sanayai, Th Premjit and Th Bambam of MYASA bagged the top three positions respectively in the Junior boys (50 kg) category.

Kh Pintu of EK Gym and Th Willson of MYASA bagged 1st and 2nd positions respectively in the Junior boys (55 kg) category while W Premjit of MABOY and Md Wazik of Wangkhei High School were won the 1st and 2nd respectively in the 60 kg Junior boys category.

In the 65 kg Junior boys group, Th Yaiphaba of MABOY won the 1st position while S Arun of MABOY, W Shitaljit of Ek Gym and Th Bidyasagar of MYASA bagged the first position in the 70 kg, 80 kg and above 80 kg respectively.

Meanwhile, in the junior girls 45 kg group, Rk Shila and Sh Surjabala of Ek Gym won the 1st and 2nd positions respectively. In the 50 kg group, Ksh Tamphamani and K Leishembi of JNB came 1st and 2nd respectively.

P Jaya of MODEL Club bagged the 1st in the 55 kg while Th Tana and L Roslina of Ek Gym were the 2nd and 3rd position winners. Delphy Sanasam of JNB and Devika Huidrom of Unique Gym won the 1st position in the 60 and 65 kgs categories respectively while Ph Naocha of Unique Gym and L Chaoba of Ek Gym won the 1st and 2nd respectively in the 70 kg category.

In the men’s physically challenged group, Ph Joykumar of Ek Gym bagged the 1st in the 75 kg group. In the Master’s group 70 kg category, Th Othelo of MYASA, T Jayenta of MPSC and Kh Budha came 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively. M Jiban of MPSC bagged the 1st in the 80 kg while Md Kalam and N Ranjit of MYASA came 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Th Othelo and Md Abdur of MPSC were the 1st and 2nd best in the 90 kg category while Th Sarat of Ek Gym and K Dhanabir of MPSC bagged the 1st and 2nd in the 100 kg category.

Th Tondon of MPSC and K Sanjitkumar of MYASA bagged the 1st and 2nd best in the 110 kg category.

Competitions for the senior men and women group category will be held tomorrow from 11 in the morning.

Share on: WhatsApp