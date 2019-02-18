State asks for 100 Coys of CPMF

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 17: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has asked the Centre to send 100 companies of Central paramilitary forces to the State for the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Sources informed that schedule for the Lok Sabha election is likely to be announced early next month.

Altogether 79 companies of Central paramilitary forces were deployed in the State during the 16th Lok Sabha election held in 2014.

Informing that there is a possibility of holding the Lok Sabha election in the State in two phases, the sources said that Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency may go to polls in the first phase followed by the Inner Manipur PC in the second phase.

A training programme for trainers who would give necessary training to nodal officers, sector magistrates and polling officials is currently underway,

Notably, EVMs and VVPATs would be used at all the 2861 polling stations in the Lok Sabha election for the first time in the State. Moreover, a mobile app namely cVIGIL would be used to check violation of election model code of conduct. The CEO has been making necessary preparations to set up one model polling station each in all the 60 Assembly segments and also to assign only women as election officials at some polling stations.

While polling process at over 1000 polling stations would be web cast live, CCTV cameras would be installed at all polling stations, said the sources.

For blind voters, Braille elector identity cards have already been generated and third gender electors have been listed under a separate column.