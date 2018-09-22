State Atya Patya team to depart today

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 21 : A 28-member State Atya Patya boys and girls teams will leave Imphal tomorrow for the 27th Boys and 20th Girls Sub-Junior Atya Patya National Championship to be held at Palampar District, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh from September 27 to 30 under the auspices of Atya Patya Federation of India.

The state boys and girls teams of All Manipur Atya Patya Association include: Boys: Borish Thokchom, Thounaojam Diyason, Byron Thokchom, Saikhom Jackson, Kongbrailatpam Chand Sharma, Kongbrailatpam Prem Sharma, Tenyson Thokchom, Sapam Peterjit Singh, Khangembam Loresh Singh, Ningthoujam Surjakanta Singh, Yanglem Borish and Warepam Khagemba Singh. Oinam Dineshkumar and Thoudam Arunkumar Singh will accompany the boys’ team as coach and manager;

Girls: Ningthoujam Sushitra Devi, Sapam Preety Devi, Ahongshangbam Maria, Yaithoi Akoijam, Waikhom Ratana, Simaran Laishram, Priyanka Khoisnam, Rosy Thingom, Wayenbam Lanchenbi Chanu, Sairem Ponita Devi, Loitongbam Purnima Devi and Laishram Kajol Devi. The girls team will be led by Yumnam Ajitkumar and Laishram Kavita as coach and manager respectively.