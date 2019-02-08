State bags appreciation award under SBY

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 7: Noney and Imphal Stop Over Centre of the State, have been given appreciation award for exemplary implementation of public awareness campaigns under the Swasth Bharat Yatra (SBY).

Speaking to media persons at the conference hall of Medical Directorate at Lamphelpat today, Director of Health Service Dr K Rajo Singh said that SBY was implemented all across the country from October 16 last year till January 29.

On October 25 last year, the SBY campaign reached Manipur, starting from Jiribam and covered Nungba, Noney, Imphal, Kangpokpi before leaving the State on November 4 last year, he said.

The Health Director explained that many cyclists were arranged for the SBY campaign and the Principal Secretary, Joint Secretary and the respective DCs worked tirelessly for the success of the programme.

DC Noney even braved a bandh to make necessary accommodation arrangements for the Ministerial staff, who were accompanied by a Food Safety Unit of the programme who came from outside the State. Rajo continued that as a part of the SBY, Anganwadi and ASHA workers as well as many members of various associations also took part in a rally which was flagged off by Imphal East DC from Kangla. A cycle rally from Imphal to Kangpokpi carrying many useful message on health was also organised.

Due to the successful implementation of various programmes under SBY in the State, the Central Government gave the appreciation award, which contains certification and memento, to Noney and Imphal Stop Over centre, Rajo added, explaining that Manipur is the only State in the North East to get two appreciation awards for SBY.

On the other hand, State Nodal Coordinator of SBY, T Brojendro Khaba Meitei said that the Central Government organises many programmes aimed at creating awareness about food poisoning, malnutrition, obesity, non-communicable disease and SBY is one such programme.

SBY is led by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, he added. Stop Over Nodal Officer SBY, Yumnam Satyajeet and DC, Noney, Hungyo Worshang were also present at the event. The appreciation award for Noney was handed over to the DC during the meet.