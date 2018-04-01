State bids adieu to former CM Dorendra

Imphal, Mar 31 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh led hundreds of people in paying tributes to former Chief Minister RK Dorendra who was laid to rest with full State honour today.

Last rites of the late leader were performed at his residential complex at Moirangkhom in Imphal West district. Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar, Speaker Y Khemchand, Ministers, MLAs, top civil and police officers and a large number of people and well-wishers also took take part in paying last respect to the former Chief Minister.

An MR contingent gave guard of honour and offered gun salute in honour of the former Chief Minister. The gathering also observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Speaking to media persons, Chief Minister N Biren said that it is unfortunate for all the people of Manipur and a great loss not only for the State but also for the entire country. The late leader would always be remembered as a respected person as well as great politician of the country, he added.

The Chief Minister also remembered the advices and suggestions of the late leader on various issues of the State such as ILP movement etc.

On behalf of the State Government and people of Manipur, the Chief Minister also shared the grief of the bereaved family.

Lok Sabha MP Thangso Baite, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president TN Haokip and Inner Manipur MP Dr Thokchom Meinya have also condoled the demise of former Chief Minister RK Dorendra.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena Manipur State Unit, Imphal Municipal Corporation, and Manipur Ex-MLA’s Welfare Association have also condoled the demise of the former Chief Minister.

There will be a three day State mourning.