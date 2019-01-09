State BJP asked to declare stand DESAM serves two days deadline

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 8: The Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) has given a deadline of two days to the BJP, Manipur State Unit to declare its stand and the things that will be taken up (by the party unit) regarding Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

It also warned that the said Bill must not be passed by the Rajya Sabha while terming the passing of the same Bill in the Lok Sabha today as the beginning of doomsday for all the North East people.

Addressing a press meet held today at their temporary office located at Sagolband Moirang Leirak, DESAM vice-president N Edison Meitei conveyed that the students’ organization will continue to support the movement of all the North East people against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

He also lauded the people of the State and the whole North East for coming together as one in opposing the Bill.

Saying that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 was passed in the Lok Sabha today despite strong opposition and protest from all the students’ organizations, stakeholders and people of the North East, he decried that the Government of India has sown seeds for doomsday for all the people of North East today. He went on to allege that the Government of India’s hidden agenda to eliminate the indigenous people of the North East from their own soil will accelerate with the passing of the Bill in Lok Sabha today. Asking whether the BJP, Manipur State Unit and its MP will remain as mere spectators even when the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 was passed in the Lok Sabha, Edison asked the BJP, Manipur State Unit to declare its stand and the things that will be done by the party unit in connection with the Bill within two days.

He warned that North East people, including Manipur may come up with a demand for a separate political autonomy if the Bill was passed again in the Rajya Sabha while stating that the passing of the Bill may amount to inviting unwanted incidents throughout the North East region.

Showing solidarity to the victims of the alleged police firing to protesters of the Bill in Tripura where several protesters have been critically injured, the DESAM president also urged the people of the North East to fight together against the Bill.