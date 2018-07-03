State BJP banks on Amit Shah’s poll strategy

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 2: BJP Manipur Pradesh has exuded confidence that BJP will not only emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha election but also there would be dramatic positive changes in the political and electoral culture of Manipur if the poll strategy chalked out by BJP National president can be implemented fully.

Speaking to media persons at their Nityaipat Chuthek office today, BJP Manipur Pradesh spokesman Ch Bijoy asserted that BJP never keeps its eyes on elections when it takes up development programmes and welfare schemes for people.

Even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bold initiatives such as demonetisation, GST etc do not pay dividends immediately, it would be quite beneficial to all the people of the country in the long run.

People would certainly see the benefits of these bold initiatives and they would support BJP, Bijoy said.

During the BJP North East conclave held at Imphal, Amit Shah emphasised on value and issue-based politics. The BJP president pointed that it was the party’s core ideology of value and issue-based politics which enabled the party to dethrone Congress party and win power within a short period.

Amit Shah instructed all BJP leaders and functionaries who attended the meeting to ensure that benefits of all the welfare schemes taken up during the last four years reach every section of people.

Even if there are people who do not understand the benefits and merits of any scheme, they must be made fully aware of all such schemes, Bijoy said as instructed by Amit Shah.

BJP should facilitate personal contact with the masses at mandal, district and State levels so that all the people are aware of the benefits and merits of each and every scheme, Amit Shah told the meeting.

Leaders of all levels should do their homework thoroughly and they must work sincerely.

Amit Shah categorically stated that all political parties except Congress and CPI should be treated ‘naturally’ even if there is no pre-poll alliance, Bijoy conveyed.

All the false propaganda floated by Congress party should be neutralised with facts, figures and authenticated documents.

The BJP National president further advised all party leaders and functionaries of the North Eastern States to set up a team each comprising of members well versed in election matters so as to send prompt reports to the Election Commission of India on distribution of money, organisation of mass feasts, offering of intoxicants and other unlawful or unethical practices at the time of election, Bijoy added.