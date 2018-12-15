State BJP blames NOTA for poll defeat

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 14: BJP Manipur Pradesh has blamed anti-incumbency factor and NOTA for the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to media persons at their Canchipur office today, BJP Manipur Pradesh spokesman Ch Bijoy said that BJP was defeated not because of swinging of votes from BJP to Congress but due to anti-incumbency factor and NOTA.

In Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the total number of votes polled against NOTA was much higher than the difference in votes secured by Congress and BJP. Altogether 5.82 lakh votes were polled against NOTA in Madhya Pradesh and the corresponding figure in Rajasthan was 2.77 lakh.

The election results did not imply rising popularity of Congress party and it would not have any impact in the Lok Sabha election, Bijoy claimed.

As for the crushing defeat suffered by BJP in Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned in advance that Congress party would join hands with Maoist militants and Naxalites.

In their pursuit for power, Congress party has been conniving with anti-national elements, Bijoy alleged.

Nonetheless, he congratulated Congress party for their victory in the three States.

He said that BJP’s performance would be reviewed at the State as well as National level and the party will certainly emerge stronger.

The BJP spokesman also rejoiced over the fact that there is no Congress Government in the entire North East region which he claimed is a partial realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Congress-free India.

Many Congress leaders would be imprisoned ahead of the Lok Sabha election in connection with corruption cases. In Manipur, a case has been registered against the ex-Chief Minister and the ex-Deputy Chief Minister, Bijoy said.

He further expressed happiness over admission of many veteran politicians into Congress party who had little work within BJP.

The BJP spokesman also questioned CPI’s exuberance over BJP’s defeat while they do not have even one elected Member.