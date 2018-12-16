State BJP to celebrate Cong-free NE for 3 days

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 15: Pointing out that the North East Region has become Congress-Mukt (Congress free) after the said party lost its last bastion in the recent Mizoram Assembly Election, BJP Manipur State Unit’s newly appointed spokes-person S Rajen Singh (Lam- sang A/C MLA) conveyed that the party will celebrate ‘Congress-Mukt North East’ for three days in the State.

He also termed the ex-BJP members who recently joined Congress party as “useless” who have been struggling for survival in the political arena as they have no capabilities to win election again.

Addressing a press meet held today at his office chamber at New Secretariat, Rajen claimed that the BJP is gaining new strength with the North East becoming a Congress-Mukt region.

He exuded confidence that BJP will secure thumping victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha election and retain power in the country while claiming that the recent loss in the Assembly elections of five States was due to some factors, including anti-incumbency factor.

Claiming that the overall percentage of votes won by BJP in the recent Assembly election of the five States was 41 per cent compared to Congress party’s 40 per cent, the newly appointed spokesperson asserted that people still support BJP in recognition of the developments brought by it in the country.

“Unlike Congress Government which ruled the State for 15 years, BJP has successfully implemented many welfare schemes for the public all over the country and these include health schemes for the poor and needy people, giving free cooking gas connection and subsidy to LPG consumers.”, he continued.

Accusing the Congress of creating rift among different communities residing in the State by playing divide and rule policy, Rajen who is also the Lamsang A/C MLA claimed that the BJP-led Government is now able to bring harmony among the hills and valley people.

He also stated that citizens are getting their demo- cratic rights and they can live peacefully as the State’s law and order condition has improved considerably and the enquiry into the alleged fake encounter cases which took place during the Congress rule has already been initiated.

All these sincere efforts of the State Government and the initiatives taken up by Narendra Modi-led NDA Government in the Centre make the people in the State and all over India satisfied with the BJP rule.

However, the Congress is dreaming of winning the upcoming Lok Sabha election out of illogical imagina- tion and without acknowledging the loss of their foothold in the entire North East Region.

In reality, the dream of Congress party will only get shattered and the same will be dejected at the last moment, Rajen said adding that the BJP Manipur State Unit will celebrate Congress-Mukt North East for three days in the State very soon.

He then stated that the recent joining of some ex-BJP members to the Cong- ress does not affect the BJP, Manipur State Unit in any way while terming them as withering politicians who constantly struggle for their survival in political arena due to their repeated defeat in elections.

Earlier, BJP Manipur State Unit general secretary N Nimbus announced the appointment of Rajen as a spokesperson of the party on December 12.