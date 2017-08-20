State bodybuilders leave Imphal for Asian c’ship

Imphal, Aug 19: A team of bodybuilders led by former Asian Championship gold medallist Nepram Kishan leave the town today to take part in the 51st Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Champion-ship, which is scheduled to be held from Aug 20 to 26 in Seoul, South Korea.

The team, which will represent India, include the first national women’s body-building hat-trick title winner Thingbaijam Sarita and others. Meanwhile, the Royal Fitness Academy Gym Thou-bal has expressed the best wishes for the team.