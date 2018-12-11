State boxers leave Imphal for Junior Boxing Nationals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 10 : A 27 member boxing team of Manipur Amateur Boxing Association, including 6 officials and 21 boxers departed Imphal today for the 2nd Junior Men and Women National Boxing Championship to be held at Chandigarh University, Mohali, Punjab from December 11 to 18.

The names of boxers who will be representing Manipur in the championship are as follows.

Male squad : M Denail Meitei (-46 kg), N Priyobarta Singh (46-48 kg), P Jackson Singh (48-50 kg), P Suranjoy (50-52 kg), H Bhimjit Singh (52-54 kg), L Rabichandra (54-57 kg), N Rohit Singh (57-60 kg), Sh Arjun Sharma (60-63 kg), N Boynao Singh (63-66 kg), K Sanathoi Singh (66-70 kg), L Thomson Khuman (70-75 kg) and Ksh Nelson (80+ kg).

Female squad : O Pinky Devi (-46 kg), Tingmila Doungel (46-48 kg), N Bidyapati (48-50 kg ), N Babyrosysana Chanu (50-52 kg), Athipro Genevieve (50-54 kg), H Ambeshori Devi (54-57 kg), N Bindiya Devi (57-60 kg), Kimnunnem (60-63 kg) and Sanamacha Chanu Thokchom (70-75 kg).

The officials who are leading the teams are M Shyamchandra Singh, L Chitaranjan Singh, S Tarunkumar as coaches; H Rotonkumar Singh as team manager and both Ksh Sarat Singh and K Tarengkhup Kom as coach cum manager.