State climbers shine at Natl Sport Climbing c’ship

IMPHAL, Dec 29:Sport climbers from North East zone today won one gold, one silver and three bronze medals in the 22nd National Sport Climbing championship 2016 at Bengaluru.

S Debala of Manipur won gold in women category Speed competition while State boy M Chingkheinganba bagged silver medal in junior boys’ category bouldering competition.

K Surjit from Manipur, Sulina Ningombam (Manipur) and Hengouhao (Nagaland) won a bronze medal each in the men’s lead, junior girls’ bouldering and sub-junior boys’ speed competitions respectively.