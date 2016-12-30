"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
December 30, 2016

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

State climbers shine at Natl Sport Climbing c’ship

IMPHAL, Dec 29:Sport climbers from North East zone today won one gold, one silver and three bronze medals in the 22nd National Sport Climbing championship 2016 at Bengaluru.
S Debala of Manipur won gold in women category Speed competition while State boy M Chingkheinganba bagged silver medal in junior boys’ category bouldering competition.
K Surjit from Manipur, Sulina Ningombam (Manipur) and Hengouhao (Nagaland) won a bronze medal each in the men’s lead, junior girls’ bouldering and sub-junior boys’ speed competitions respectively.

