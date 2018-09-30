State commemorates surgical strike CM proposes dialogue to resolve MU crisis

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 29: Chief Minister N Biren has once again proposed dialogue to all stake holders to resolve the Manipur University crisis.

He was speaking at a function held at 1st MR Banquet Hall today in commemoration of the success- ful surgical strike carried out by Indian army in Pakistan on September 29, 2016.

During a discussion programme of the news channel North East Live, MUTA president Prof Tomba said that they would go for dialogue if they are invited by the State Government.

Subsequently, written invitations were sent to MUTA, MUSU and MUSA yesterday for a meeting at 10 am today.

“Hoping that they will come for the meeting, I and many Cabinet Ministers waited for them but they sent a letter seeking another date as there is a meeting of MUTA at 1 pm today”, Biren said.

Saying that the Government will arrange a meeting on another day, the Chief Minister called upon all stake holders to resolve the protracted crisis through dialogue.

Informing that MUTA laid down certain conditions for holding dialogue such as release of arrested students and teachers, withdrawal of FIR etc, Biren said that the FIR was not lodged by the Government.

If the FIR should be withdrawn, it must be done in consultation with Pro-VC Prof K Yugindro for the FIR was lodged by him.

The State Government will welcome any understanding reached between MU faculty members and students. If the FIR and the prosecution sanction are withdrawn after an understanding is reached among themselves, it is ‘well and good’ for the Government, Biren said.

The Government intervened in the affairs of MU considering the law and order situation. It was not saying that someone should be appointed and another should be removed.

He then appealed to MUSU, MUTA and MUSA to respond to the Government’s invitation for dialogue. The Government will send fresh written invitations, if required.

Noting that the MU crisis has been dragging on for quite long, he appealed to all the people to help resolve the crisis.

After Pakistani militants infiltrated into Indian territory and killed 19 unarmed army personnel at Uri on September 18, 2016, Indian army carried out a successful surgical strike inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir on September 29 same year.

A number of militants were killed and their camps were ravaged in the surgical strike.

The surgical strike demonstrated before the whole world that India can launch military strikes beyond its boundary, if provoked, Biren remarked.

The commemorative function was presided by Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar. It was also attended by many Ministers, MLAs, top ranking civil, police, army and paramilitary officers.