IMPHAL, Jun 7: CPI, Manipur State Council State secretary L Sotinkumar has informed that during the National Executive meeting of the party held on June 3 and 4 at Ajoy Bhavan, New Delhi, various resolutions were adopted including pressuring the Central Government to clarify content of Framework Agreement immediately and to make the contents public, apart from demanding immediate withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

He also informed that the meeting also decided to observe June 20 as “Anti-fuel Price Hike Day” and an awareness campaign to fully expose the misdeeds of the Narendra Modi Government in August this year.

Addressing media persons at Irawat Bhawan, today, Sotinkumar asserted that the resolutions were adopted after considering the issues and problems pertaining to the present situation of the country and the State of Manipur.

He said the executive members from CPI, Manipur State Council highlighted the Framework Agreement and the impacts felt in the State while conveying the views and stand of CPI, Manipur State Council to the National Executive members.

He said that the sudden declaration of the Framework Agreement (signed on August 3, 2015) and the secrecy surrounding its contents has created a cloud of doubt among the people as it was seemingly created without taking into confidence other stakeholders like the State Governments of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Naga peace talk and the ceasefire agreement between NSCN (IM) and the Central Government are positive steps but the demands of the NSCN (IM) that the Naga inhibited areas of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh must be brought under one administrative unit will never be accepted by the people of the three States, he added.

While the Centre assured to take up steps to consult the stakeholders of the three States regarding the issue, none have apparently been taken into confidence, giving rise to the suspicion that the Central Government is adopting an appeasement policy for a particular community, he claimed.

He then conveyed that the National Executive meeting strongly urged the Central Government to immediately clarify regarding the matter and to make the contents of Framework Agreement public.

The meeting also demanded taking the stand of all stakeholders into consideration before inking any final pact.

On the other hand, Sotinkumar said that the National Executive of the CPI expressed concern that since the introduction of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the Parliament, the situation in Assam has gradually turned volatile. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 is an attempt to nullify the Assam Accord and disturb the smooth works done to update the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC).

Maintaining that the resolution adopted regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 also deemed it anti-constitutional, communal (in its approach regarding providing citizenship on the basis of religion), against the spirit of Assam Accord, the CPI Manipur State Secretary added that the meeting demanded immediate withdrawal of the Bill.

Announcing that the “Anti-fuel Price Hike Day” will also be observed in the State on June 20, Sotinkumar confided that CPI Manipur State, as per a decision of the National Executive meeting, has started preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well.

CPI, Manipur State Council member Dr M Nara was also present at the press meet.