State cycling team announced

IMPHAL, Dec 20 : Manipur Cycling Association today announced a list of cyclists which will represent Manipur at the 70th Senior, 47th Junior and 33rd Sub-Junior National Track Cycling Championship 2018 to be held at New Delhi from January 2 to 6, 2018 under the aegis of Cycling Association of India.

Elite men cyclists who will represent the State include N Birjit Singh, FSU, Th Chinglensana, SCA, Heljit Konthoujam, CDO while M Sonali Chanu, SAI-RC, I Matouleibi Devi, SAI-RC and London Konthoujam, CDO are in the elite women’s list.

Sub-junior boys announced for the State team include Y Rojit Singh, Ch Nelson, K James, N Premjit, Nongpoknganba Wareppam, E Lanchenba and Ronald Laitonjam of SAI-RC and K Leo Meitei, CDO. Y Thaja and Kh Diana Devi of SAI-RC are in the sub-junior girls’ list.

Y Birjit Singh, Kh Rahul and P Sanaton, all from SAI-RC, will represent Manipur in the youth boys’ event while the youth girls’ list includes N Bisheshwari Chanu, FSU, Kh Bijeta Devi, SAI-RC and Kh Preno Devi, SAI-RC.

The team will be led by O Basanta, manager cum coach and K Premabati as women’s coach.