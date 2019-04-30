State fails abjectly on paddy conservation Act

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 30: Even though the Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act was passed in 2014 with the primary objective of conserving paddy lands and wetlands, the State Government has failed miserably in implementing the Act.

It is a common knowledge how vast tracts of paddy fields are being reclaimed for construction of dwelling houses, godowns, hospitals, schools, colleges etc. At the same time, a large number of paddy fields are being converted into fish farms.

Given these facts, the Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act 2014 has been reduced to a farce, sources remarked.

Nonetheless, the State Government has taken serious note of its own failure to enforce the Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act 2014 effectively.

The State Government has already directed the Revenue Secretary to take up stringent action against Deputy Commissioners, SDOs and other concerned officials if they fail to act against those who are defying the Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act 2014.

In connection with the failure to implement the Act effectively, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu has issued an office memorandum.

The memorandum pointed out that with the enactment of the Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act 2014 which is primarily aimed at conservation of paddy fields and promotion of growth in the agriculture sector, conversion of paddy fields into homesteads and fish farms had been prohibited.

It also noted that there is large scale violation of several provisions of the Act defeating the very spirit of enacting the Act by way of construction of residential buildings and other structures without necessary permissions.

It then directed all DCs to ensure that the provisions of the Act are strictly implemented and any violation is dealt with as per the provisions of the Act.

The office memorandum categorically stated that DCs and SDOs would be held personally responsible for failure to implement the provisions of the Act.

The Revenue Secretary should ensure monthly reporting on violation of the provisions of the Act and take up appropriate action against erring officers, it said.

Section 6 of the Act designated the Agriculture Officers as reporting officers in respect of paddy fields located within their respective jurisdictions and it is their responsibility to report to the concerned SDOs regarding violation of the provisions of the Act within a fortnight from the date of receipt of such information.

Section 7 authorised District Level Committee headed by the concerned DC to grant permission for conversion of paddy land for construction of residential buildings and other structures not exceeding 0.20 acre in Panchayat areas and 0.10 acre in Municipality areas.

Section 8 provides for State Level Committee headed by the Revenue Secretary to scrutinise each application recommended by the district level committee for reclamation of paddy land for public purpose.