State fencing teams, officials announced

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 21 : Manipur Fencing Association has released the names of officials and players who will represent Manipur at the 20th Sub-Junior and 15th Cadet National Fencing Championship to be held from September 12 to 16 at Cuttack, Odisha.

The cadet boys team include H Loyumba, S Chingkhei and Satish of UPAA; Th Benish and K Kane of SAI; OK Demish, Kh Yaiphaba, Poireinganba, Amarjit and Deniel of SWC; and W Givson and Porbitro of MIIS while the cadet girls team comprise of W Sonia, Khusburani, Nirmala, Nelcy Rose, Ph Bijaya and Ph Baby of SAI; L Mona, Chandrika, Nomita and Jasmina of SWC; Ambika of UPAA and K Abesana of MIIS.

H Loyumba, N Daninson and Yaipharemba of UPAA; Kh Yaiphaba, Ok Demish, Ch Ronel, N Benson, N Tondonsana, N Manish and Sh Tejbanta of SWC; K Kane of SAI and A Kuku of OLA are in the sub-junior boys team while W Sonia, Nelcy Rose, Ph Anjalika of SAI; Th Velentina, Geeti L, L Manda, N Jessi, L Abi, Kh Jasmina and S Rebika of SWC; and N Asha and S Crownlady of UPAA are in the sub-junior girls’ team.

The officials who will lead the teams are Chitaranjan (Cadet coach), S Ranjit (Cadet coach), O Sovaraj (sub-junior coach), W Romendrajit (sub-junior coach); and W Ranjit (Manager), N Romio (Manager), L Sushilkumar (Manager) and W Indira Devi (Manager).

A press statement of the Manipur Fencing Association informed all the selected fencers and officials to report at the office of the association on August 22 by 7 am without fail.