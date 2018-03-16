State football team head to Kolkata

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 15 : Manipur football team have left Imphal today for Kolkata to participate in the final round of the 72nd National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy 2017-18 from March 19 to April 1.

The State players who left today for the championship and the respective positions they play are:

Goalkeepers: L Bombom Singh (KLASA), S Dinakumar Singh (SSU) and W Olenjit (RAU).

Defenders: Ch Roshan Singh (KLASA), Th Ngouba Meetei (KLASA), LS Hiisupulu (KLASA), O Premeshor Singh (SSU), Md Ajmir Chisty (AFC), N Dhananjoy (KLASA) and Bingon Chiphang (RAU).

Mid-fielders: N Tondonba (KLASA), Sh Netrajit Singh (NC Club), H Dayananda (NC Club), Y Jiteshwor (RAU), Chanso Horam (RAU), M Aboy Sharma (KLASA) and Paulemsiam (UKB).

Strikers: Jerry Onesemas Pulamte (KLASA), Ng Naocha (NC Club) and N Sushilkumar Singh (KLASA).

Manager- S Amutombi Singh, Coach- Ratan Elangbam and Physiotherapist- Th Kamlesh Singh.